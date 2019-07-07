Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position Has Lifted by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 1.92M shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. 338 shares valued at $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15. 338 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,698 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsr owns 338,377 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has 80,489 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 11,860 shares. 3,661 were reported by Ledyard State Bank. Agf Invs Incorporated has invested 2.68% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 17,460 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,996 shares. Investment Advsrs reported 4,706 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Company invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Private Asset stated it has 2,266 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.18% or 135,199 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,819 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 2,305 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.13M shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

