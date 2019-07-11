Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position Has Increased by Zebra Capital Management Llc; Harvest Capital Management Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $861,042

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 514,389 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $254.82. About 348,991 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com invested in 6,803 shares. Hwg LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 400 shares. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Tru Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 57 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0% or 305 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,417 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 83,764 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 40,236 shares. Franklin has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,839 shares. Md Sass Investors Serv Inc holds 0.21% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 69,196 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 14,220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 47,663 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 4.80M shares valued at $554.74 million was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carnival Corp. reveals estimated revenue loss from Cuba ban – South Florida Business Journal” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: United Airlines Holdings, Electronic Arts and Royal Caribbean Cruises – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “John Rogers Curbs Century Casinos Bet – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.89 million for 20.68 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd owns 8,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 195,293 shares. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 30,691 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stifel owns 722,812 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisory Alpha holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 29 shares. Bristol John W & New York holds 325,903 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And reported 1,234 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 5.03% or 920,050 shares. Hightower Limited Company holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 54,508 shares. Raymond James invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mcdaniel Terry & Com holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 71,663 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of The West has 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).