Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Rose While Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted by $421,572 Its Stake; As Edison Intl Ce (EIX) Stock Price Declined, Hexavest Decreased Its Position

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Ce (EIX) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 534,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,404 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 541,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 2.34 million shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 1.96 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,773 shares to 1,948 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG) by 7,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,921 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $155.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc Co L (NYSE:XEL) by 63,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Santos Limited Tive.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.36M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.