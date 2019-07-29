Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Rose While Vontobel Asset Management Lowered by $7.82 Million Its Position; Ithaka Group Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $5.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 66,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.38 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.32 million shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 618,866 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.08% or 2,754 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% or 7,981 shares. Smithfield Trust Com has 765 shares. Cap Mngmt Corp Va has 108,052 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt owns 2,537 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 85,880 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 118,230 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 5,641 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 23,923 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0.13% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 3,160 shares. Florida-based Cypress Group has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 240,464 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 62,425 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.63M for 6.53 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 339,181 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 194,091 shares. Harvey Inv Co reported 18,005 shares. Moreover, Northside Cap Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,485 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc owns 9,029 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 165,348 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Ima Wealth accumulated 21,778 shares. Segment Wealth Lc owns 1.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,036 shares. Barr E S Co owns 10,008 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability reported 7.17% stake. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 2.88% or 123,038 shares. Vantage Investment Ltd Liability reported 9.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alleghany De has invested 8.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reliance Communications Of Delaware has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares to 106,235 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,008 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).