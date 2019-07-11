Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Position by $4.52 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Rose While Energy Income Partners Cut Its Stake by $20.29 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 39,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,971 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 49,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 2.21 million shares traded or 42.86% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 2.09 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.28M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $140.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 942,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. 420 shares were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr., worth $50,190.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $515.99M for 11.13 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

