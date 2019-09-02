Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined While Mig Capital Lowered Its Stake by $3.33 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Freshford Capital Management Raised Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 178,392 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 207,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Mgmt stated it has 165,689 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc holds 972,406 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.41% or 7.51M shares. Kings Point Capital invested in 380 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.93 million were accumulated by Parnassus Invests Ca. Marlowe Limited Partnership reported 1.18M shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.52M shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tudor Et Al owns 28,559 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Senator Invest Grp LP has 5.70M shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 992 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 7,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 51 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 8,395 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 4.97M shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $906.14M for 5.97 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 5,366 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 2.63 million shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 5,293 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Co accumulated 17,245 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Virtu Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Allstate Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 618,866 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Com holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,809 were accumulated by Asset Management Incorporated. Beach Investment Ltd Liability Co has 2.54% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 12,340 shares.