Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding; Ibm Retirement Fund Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 39,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 365,417 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.88 million, down from 405,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 1.87M shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 45,324 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc invested in 13,268 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,750 shares. Coastline Tru Com reported 43,015 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mgmt reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benedict Fincl Advsr invested in 0.35% or 7,305 shares. 148,361 are held by Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Chatham Cap Group Inc stated it has 8,084 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 184,271 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 964 shares. Indiana Trust & Invest stated it has 15,837 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 31,514 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% or 9,156 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.07% or 143,043 shares. 2,113 are held by Fiduciary Communications. Td Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny accumulated 600 shares. Pggm Investments invested in 216,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 38,871 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Tributary Lc has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 60,205 shares. Veritable Lp has 4,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 404,499 shares. Regent Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 19,745 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 9,242 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 394,909 shares to 893,521 shares, valued at $31.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.17 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

