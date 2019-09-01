Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding Held by Tyvor Capital Llc; Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While Girard Partners LTD Decreased Holding by $376,956

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 167,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 65,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 187,592 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.65% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 134,308 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 47,074 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Com has 10,157 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 540,238 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.85% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paloma Management has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cipher Capital LP holds 0.29% or 49,677 shares. Aldebaran Fincl owns 28,488 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Zuckerman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,950 shares. 155,105 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Burney has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,620 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 16,177 shares. 2.11M were accumulated by Vontobel Asset Incorporated.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,624 shares to 2,676 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 11,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 2,171 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 20,665 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 2,824 shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bessemer Gru holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 75 shares. Taylor Asset Management invested in 1.63% or 21,800 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 18,555 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.05% or 727,649 shares. 11,832 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 1,890 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co holds 91,462 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.07% or 558,038 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0.01% or 765 shares. Cambridge Research invested in 0.01% or 13,151 shares.

