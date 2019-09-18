Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding Has Lifted by Pioneer Investment Management Inc; Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Position in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) as Stock Value Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 106,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 37,276 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 143,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 211,007 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 201,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 513,484 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.24 million, up from 312,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 818,903 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,615 shares to 181,871 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management reported 587,781 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 3,293 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Zeke Advsr Lc accumulated 3,600 shares. Spirit Of America New York stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jane Street Group Llc stated it has 60,467 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gam Ag has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 44,549 shares. Clark Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0.43% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 7,768 shares. 2,464 are held by Gideon Incorporated. J Goldman Communication LP holds 93,136 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.37 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.