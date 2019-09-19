Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Voya Investment Management Has Upped Stake; Community Financial Services Group Has Upped Whirlpool (WHR) Position by $308,140 as Stock Price Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 3,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60 million, up from 75,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 40,304 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 33,665 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 12,178 shares to 135,981 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 12,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,702 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Whirlpool Corporation Takes Community Day Global in 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 53 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 2,050 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 21,192 shares. Hm Payson has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 9,219 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 2,933 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 2,614 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Huntington National Bank reported 0.02% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 132,120 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Corporation accumulated 160 shares. 207,765 are held by Swiss State Bank. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 8,302 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 44,515 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Attack Could Offer A Buying Opportunity In Cruise Lines (CCL) (RCL) (NCLH) – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 23,666 shares to 73,787 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,049 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).