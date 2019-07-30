Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $7.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Its Position by $1.19 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,510 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 10,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.85 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 66,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.38 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 1.96 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 262,067 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $190.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 29,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Sailing Higher After Upgrade – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “More Puerto Rico protests planned as governor resists calls to resign – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.49 million for 6.63 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford invested in 105 shares. 89,215 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Hartford Inv Management reported 18,555 shares. Raymond James & holds 75,936 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,084 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 158,400 shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Incorporated invested in 4.7% or 35,000 shares. Parkside Fincl National Bank reported 346 shares. 31,953 were reported by Addenda Cap. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 69,196 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 38,100 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability owns 189,576 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 14,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl reported 3,045 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 206,698 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Comm Bank & Trust has 269,072 shares. Essex Fincl Inc holds 25,204 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Grp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,637 shares. Hartford Invest Management owns 140,095 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc owns 2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 96,323 shares. King Wealth accumulated 2,656 shares. Amer Research And Management Company holds 20,009 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 551 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 2,064 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Scotia holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 253,625 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Graybill Bartz & reported 38,724 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.