Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Telemus Capital Lifted Its Position by $682,746 as Market Value Declined; Petroleum & Resources Cut Its Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stake by $1.72 Million; Stock Price Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.57M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 48,989 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.50 million shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc reported 2,158 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp reported 27,108 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 1.33 million shares. Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 0.18% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt accumulated 346,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 14,160 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Group stated it has 87,655 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 4,274 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt owns 60,371 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.01 million for 43.03 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametrica Management Limited accumulated 0.44% or 1,821 shares. Asset Management One owns 118,315 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Janney Llc stated it has 0.65% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ariel Invs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 666,684 shares. Johnson Group Inc Inc has 90 shares. Seatown Pte owns 42,000 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 21,957 were reported by Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability invested in 158,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,500 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Blair William Il has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 51,969 shares. Boston Advsr Lc reported 29,744 shares. Bp Plc reported 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).