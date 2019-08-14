Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Taylor Asset Management Decreased Position by $3.27 Million as Stock Declined; Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 2.07M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 3.16M shares traded or 16.68% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $546,138 activity. Shares for $17,340 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Macalik Robert T bought $22,425. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 was bought by Foran Joseph Wm. On Wednesday, June 5 Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Charles Schwab Management accumulated 595,511 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 22,153 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 9,739 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Parametric Portfolio Limited owns 156,951 shares. 16,729 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp. King Luther Management accumulated 0.02% or 168,425 shares. Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Regions Corporation accumulated 16,739 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 1.30 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 366,625 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67 million for 6.25 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.