Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Taylor Asset Management Cut Stake by $3.27 Million; Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.43M shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 218,586 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 673,868 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd owns 86,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,825 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 70,925 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Invesco Limited owns 2.08 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 3.24 million shares. Cambridge Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Park Avenue Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 49,504 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Co accumulated 0% or 764,400 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company holds 51,343 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million. $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 47,663 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.2% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 175,655 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity invested in 8,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 5,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp invested in 102,279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hendershot Invests holds 0.07% or 1,825 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 362,847 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Capital International Sarl accumulated 9,422 shares or 0.13% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 272,846 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 188,454 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 135,245 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 31,629 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).