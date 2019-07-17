Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $10.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Lifted by Clough Capital Partners L P

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 473,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31 million, up from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 1.70M shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 971.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 164,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 16,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 7.82 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanely’s Wilson on Markets and Sectors to Watch (Video); 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 11/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Seek Buyer for Falling Kloeckner Bonds; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 850P FROM 710P; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74 million were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Finance Advantage reported 560 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 816,492 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 779 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 10 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank reported 0.88% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 69,196 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 24,412 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 279,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 308,067 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

