Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Masimo (MASI) Shares Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $151.87. About 83,588 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI)

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 92,272 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18M, down from 142,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 546,316 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 65,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 170,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put).

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86M for 53.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Introduces Pathway, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Masimo Announces Development of Delta cHb, HHb, and O2Hb Indices for O3® – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo’s SpHb CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 78,281 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 327 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Bryn Mawr Communications has 0.71% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 0.65% or 15,304 shares. Axiom International Limited Liability Company De accumulated 0.19% or 45,983 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 160,365 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 12,500 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 16,900 shares. Pura Vida Invs Lc owns 1.62% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 37,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 66,961 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 12 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 7,424 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 274,000 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).