Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Holding by $1.43 Million; Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 587.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 27,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, up from 4,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 2.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 3,772 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 734,325 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24,273 shares to 58,619 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.81M for 6.51 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,589 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.