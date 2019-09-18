Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $769,076 as Market Valuation Declined; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) Trimmed by $792,926

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 10,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 102,952 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, down from 113,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 867,594 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 51,656 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 779,874 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 145,958 shares to 368,156 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 24,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waterfront Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 1.75% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 87,662 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mufg Americas accumulated 86,078 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 29,181 shares in its portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Fincl Mgmt Professionals. 43,413 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northern Trust owns 1.92 million shares. 4.64 million were reported by Baillie Gifford. United Services Automobile Association reported 668,046 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,618 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,542 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Piedmont Advsr holds 2,559 shares. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 320,871 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Spann Rick. 704 shares were bought by Price Penry W, worth $49,989 on Monday, September 16. Shares for $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,681 shares to 32,330 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

