Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $11.40 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 20.70 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.91M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 2.00 million shares traded or 33.43% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.63M shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $164.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80 million Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 60 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 169 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pnc Fincl Service Group accumulated 174,841 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,300 shares. Scout Invests has invested 0.25% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Spirit Of America Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 600 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 5,089 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 674 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.37% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 130,500 shares. Moreover, Gsa Prns Llp has 0.34% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 185,392 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aviance Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.97% or 56,504 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.