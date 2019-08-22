Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Its Holding; Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Holding in Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) as Stock Price Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 137,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 148,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 499,727 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 60,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 185,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 246,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.365. About 609,511 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $45.7M, EST. $38.1M; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.68M for 6.14 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares to 317,916 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 34,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

