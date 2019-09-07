Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Boosted Position; Cincinnati Insurance Company Upped Home Depot Ord (HD) Position by $15.47 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield holds 8,676 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 3,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3,181 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.38% stake. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,182 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 94,341 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Edgestream Lp has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Adirondack has 1.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 130,045 shares stake. Holderness Invests accumulated 21,749 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has 2,583 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corp, a California-based fund reported 153,162 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

