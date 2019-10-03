Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Stake; Kdi Capital Partners Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 831.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 83,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 93,136 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 1.62M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 12,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 23,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 35,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Florida companies pledge millions of dollars in aid to Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean: Strong Results, Weak Stock As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can Johnson and Johnson Stock Overcome Opiod Implications? – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: October Rolls in With a Bang – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Saint Francis joins group of 26 Tenn. hospitals in lawsuit against opioid cos. – Memphis Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

