Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Eastern Bank Has Decreased Position; Synovus Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Copart (CPRT)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 91,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 2,886 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 94,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 812,634 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 33.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 30,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 22,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 898,280 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2.63 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 7,660 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 6,749 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 75 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 30,654 shares. 48,779 were reported by Victory Management Inc. Colony Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 11,832 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,589 shares. Moreover, Mig Cap Ltd has 2.77% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 305 are owned by North Star Invest Corp. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 41,995 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gru reported 2,793 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.69M for 6.15 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 28,906 shares to 453,050 shares, valued at $127.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Bank Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 15,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,133 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 38,179 shares. Mig Ltd Liability holds 4.24% or 516,000 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 23,981 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants owns 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 221 shares. Ftb owns 930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Communication Il has 0.31% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 848,458 shares. Wafra owns 258,964 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 3,657 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Hartford Invest Management Co stated it has 21,906 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 23,935 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 38,499 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 7,338 shares.