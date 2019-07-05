Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 116 2.47 N/A 8.75 14.15 MGM Resorts International 27 1.33 N/A 0.46 56.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and MGM Resorts International. MGM Resorts International has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and MGM Resorts International.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 6.8% MGM Resorts International 0.00% 3.8% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MGM Resorts International is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, MGM Resorts International has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MGM Resorts International’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and MGM Resorts International’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 MGM Resorts International 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus price target of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is $152.4, with potential upside of 30.77%. Competitively MGM Resorts International has an average price target of $31.33, with potential upside of 8.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. seems more appealing than MGM Resorts International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares and 81.4% of MGM Resorts International shares. About 10.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of MGM Resorts International’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. -2.79% 1.07% 5.03% 15.49% 15.53% 26.57% MGM Resorts International 1.68% -4.33% -10.71% 2.19% -19.25% 7.58%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was more bullish than MGM Resorts International.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats MGM Resorts International on 10 of the 12 factors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.