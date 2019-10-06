Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has 75.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.09% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has 10.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.64% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 162,777,777.78% 16.30% 6.70% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 175.80M 108 13.30 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.56 3.78 2.55

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. presently has an average price target of $150.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.88%. The potential upside of the rivals is 68.62%. Based on the data given earlier, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s peers have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.39 which is 39.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.