Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (Put) (RCL) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Position by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Position in Yy (YY) Lifted by $8.82 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) (RCL) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,600 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.35. About 1.32M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 359,484 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74M. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital has invested 0.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Community State Bank Na has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Disciplined Growth Mn owns 1.05 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parkside Retail Bank & has 346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc accumulated 3,692 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 4,307 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 2.63 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.03% or 2,294 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 639,745 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 41,311 shares. Mariner Limited, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,016 shares. J Goldman Co Lp accumulated 0.38% or 59,210 shares. Mirae Asset Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 32,900 shares to 17,900 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 116,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares to 669,237 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in Fanhua Inc.