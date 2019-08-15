Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Co (RCL) Valuation Declined While Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $308,997

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 118,230 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 114,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 596,925 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 2,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 12,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 14,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 3.17 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares to 253,757 shares, valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,383 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suvretta Capital Management Lc holds 473,800 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Panagora Asset stated it has 16,541 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 11,038 shares. Campbell Company Invest Adviser holds 0.24% or 4,307 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,641 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Com reported 109,701 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Clark Group invested in 442,799 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.11% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 5.50 million shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,175 were accumulated by North Star Invest Mngmt Corp. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Cap Inc has 3.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 165,543 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Finance Architects Incorporated owns 3,839 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17.14M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management stated it has 113,749 shares. The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Fincl Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,901 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 1,828 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 123,442 shares or 3.27% of the stock. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Reaves W H Incorporated reported 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Broderick Brian C holds 69,445 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.