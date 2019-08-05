Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Co (RCL) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Trimmed Holding; Walthausen & Company Lifted Its Position in Ncr Corp. (NCR) by $1.43 Million as Stock Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 12,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.08 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.01 million shares traded or 15.40% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Ncr Corp. (NCR) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 53,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 281,323 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 228,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Ncr Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.11 million shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 45,550 shares to 247,633 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 352,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $52.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.35 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 33,371 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.46M shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 7,800 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 6,940 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,631 shares. Adage Capital Grp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Landscape Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 11,038 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 39,885 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 135,245 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wyoming-based Friess Limited Company has invested 1.32% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Acadian Asset Limited holds 0% or 698 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 29,744 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 4,215 shares.