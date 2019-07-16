Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Co (RCL) Position Has Increased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wharton Business Group Increased Stake by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.1. About 9.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,230 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 114,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 1.51 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,340 shares to 8,005 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Southeast Asset Advsr accumulated 83,965 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott holds 50,610 shares. Wafra accumulated 0.95% or 144,434 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 1.99 million shares. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,462 shares. Barton Investment Management accumulated 0.17% or 5,440 shares. Ci Investments reported 762,040 shares. E&G Advsrs LP stated it has 17,036 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osborne Prtn Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Architects Llc invested in 41,432 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.27M shares or 14.07% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd holds 0.45% or 238,882 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. had bought 420 shares worth $50,190. 4.80 million shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, worth $554.74M on Tuesday, February 5.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares to 253,757 shares, valued at $48.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,755 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

