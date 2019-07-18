Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt (RCL) Holder Aviva Plc Upped Holding; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Valuation Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted by $1.62 Million Its Holding

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt (RCL) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 21,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,764 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, up from 62,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 585,037 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 179,712 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was made by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 44,470 shares to 67,725 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 41,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,084 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability has 666,684 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% or 3,160 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman LP reported 59,210 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 527,515 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 395,405 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 11,832 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,500 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 1,949 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.74% or 85,880 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 213,708 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dsm Capital Prtn Ltd Liability reported 1.02M shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Fell in December – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 58,439 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has 2 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 333,955 shares. Smith Moore And, Missouri-based fund reported 10,557 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 11,693 shares stake. M&T State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Limited Liability reported 55,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Mgmt Lc owns 180,215 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 700 shares. Old National National Bank In stated it has 26,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 25,281 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Invest Counsel reported 43,769 shares.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: NDP Is Statistically Overvalued And Trading At A 25% Premium – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.