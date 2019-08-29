Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Share Price Rose, Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Holding by $339,920

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 154,489 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.21% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 1.16 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,903 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Btim Corporation owns 518,577 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 205 shares. Carroll Finance Inc reported 526 shares. Covington Management accumulated 650 shares. 1.71M were accumulated by Invesco. 49,308 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,690 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,100 shares. Grace White Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 118,700 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Commerce has invested 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67M for 6.00 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) by 28,129 shares to 145,771 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 11,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds Fintech Etf.

