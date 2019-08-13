Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Its Tyler Technologies Com (TYL) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 812,634 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc Com (TYL) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 82,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, down from 87,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $251.75. About 124,222 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf by 5,324 shares to 87,818 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 6,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 4,505 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc reported 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Asset Management One Limited has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 118,315 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Citizens State Bank Tru holds 6,476 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barnett And Incorporated reported 2% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 0.64% or 48,038 shares. 14,321 are held by Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tremblant Grp holds 0.36% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 55,000 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 1,075 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.2% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 442,799 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 1,775 are held by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division owns 6,749 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Celebrity Cruises will return to Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.69 million for 6.15 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 62,609 shares to 635,238 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr Co Inc Cl A by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB).