Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Shares Declined While Beach Investment Management Lowered by $912,340 Its Position; Devon Energy (DVN) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Position by $876,484 as Stock Declined

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc analyzed 7,540 shares as the company's stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp analyzed 31,303 shares as the company's stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 205,673 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 236,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 3.53 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5,038 shares to 9,962 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 65,903 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 99,363 shares. First Trust Lp invested in 0.04% or 802,752 shares. Ftb Inc reported 6,742 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.12% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 268,495 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 6.35 million are held by Geode Cap Lc. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 40,125 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% or 183,210 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Speece Thorson Capital Group reported 244,705 shares.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $74.63 million for 29.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Devon Energy Produces an Absolute Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool" on May 01, 2019

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $61.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10,400 shares to 40,960 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $905.51 million for 5.91 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.