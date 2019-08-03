Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Value Declined While Guardian Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $8.05 Million; As Tri Continental (TY) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 61,472 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 107,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 5.02 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.83M, up from 4.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 1.01M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 12/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 14/03/2018 – MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP DR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$14 FROM C$13; 16/03/2018 – LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC LGEN.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 320P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘TAKING TIME’ ON POT INDUSTRY BEFORE GETTING INVOLVED; 04/05/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 05/04/2018 – PRECIOUS METALS : RBC RAISES SECTOR TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 17,372 shares to 844,402 shares, valued at $37.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 29,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.