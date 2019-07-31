Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake Has Lifted by Toron Capital Markets Inc; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Value Declined, Cipher Capital LP Lifted by $2.54 Million Its Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 111,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.42 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.24. About 501,172 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – Royal Mail falls after take-profit call from RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS BANK AIMS TO BE TRANSPARENT IN USING PERSONAL DATA; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP RUFu.V : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.25 FROM $6.75; 16/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 37; 10/05/2018 – BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD BIR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$5; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 05/04/2018 – BASE METALS: RBC CUTS SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS NAFTA CAUSING FIRMS TO HOLD OFF ON INVESTMENTS

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 267.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 52,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,706 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 2.75 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Maintains Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,977 shares to 6,756 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.