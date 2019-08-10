Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Shares Declined While Omers Administration Cut Stake; Middleton & Co Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $731,277

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.99 million, down from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 08/05/2018 – XL GROUP LTD XL.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – SuperValu at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC WOW.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil: RBC’s @CroftHelima (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 23/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 13/04/2018 – TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC TALK.L : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S TOM PORCELLI CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.4% or 9,507 shares in its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,498 shares. 886 are held by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 4,718 shares or 0.11% of the stock. West Oak Capital Limited Co owns 16,323 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Lc invested in 595,043 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Llc owns 8,021 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cypress Grp reported 6,429 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Inc holds 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1.41 million shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc stated it has 40,454 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc owns 0.64% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 21,982 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas invested in 2.21% or 93,389 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 342,958 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,520 shares to 472,130 shares, valued at $94.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 77,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.45B for 11.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.