Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Stake; Vulcan Value Partners Raised Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Position by $9.77 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 54,633 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 128,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 12.88 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968.74M, up from 12.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 352,105 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 10/04/2018 – Financial Post: Cracks are starting to show in Canadians’ credit quality, RBC warns; 06/03/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – BNN: RBC unit names new head of Canadian client operations; 22/03/2018 – SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT SEVI.PA : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC I&TS names new global head for private capital services; 06/04/2018 – RBC ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO ENDS; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S TOM PORCELLI CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL BE POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY AND RBC’S BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marcato Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 70,500 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 2,252 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 18,769 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 386,751 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 416,879 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 31,595 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,241 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 6,965 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24M shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $691.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532 shares, and cut its stake in Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

