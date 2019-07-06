Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Its Position; Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 13,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,965 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, up from 65,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 712,367 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 628,508 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.48M, up from 601,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 1.08 million shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/05/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 12/04/2018 – MEDVEDEV TO MEET KUDRIN TO DISCUSS RUSSIA GOVT REFORM: RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. ACCOUNTS FOR 23% OF REVENUE VS 18% 5 YRS AGO; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG FHZN.S : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 18/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16 FROM EUR 15.50

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 14,396 shares to 4,408 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,517 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Power 100: Most influential Atlantans of 2019 (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mi owns 690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 51,612 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Synovus stated it has 15,045 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 36,168 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5,920 shares in its portfolio. 638,350 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Prudential Pcl holds 0% or 3,187 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Lc holds 0.02% or 3,461 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 4.82M shares stake. Wills Fincl Gp reported 0.83% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 35 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% or 411 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 3,654 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Investment House Ltd Co reported 35,810 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 93,800 are held by Victory Mgmt.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY): Banking Heavyweights Face Off – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy If You’re Investing for Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO): An Undervalued Giant – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “RRSP and TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stock to Help You Retire Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 206,555 shares to 432,148 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 39,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).