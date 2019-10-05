Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Trimmed Stake by $1.38 Million; As Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Cheviot Value Management Has Raised Stake by $4.98 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 17,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.06 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 885,263 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 09/03/2018 – AFRICA OIL CORP AOIC.ST : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – LINAMAR CORP LNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$86 FROM C$84; 08/05/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $49; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 13/04/2018 – Royal Mail falls after take-profit call from RBC; 18/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16 FROM EUR 15.50; 03/04/2018 – RBC POSITIVE ON METALS, BULKS AS GLOBAL GROWTH TO BOOST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – PARKLAND FUEL CORP PKI.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 11/05/2018 – ITALGAS IG.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 4.75 FROM EUR 4.50

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 69,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Group reported 101,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,004 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.81% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 35,922 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Daiwa invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Semper Augustus Group Inc Ltd holds 6.57% or 288,349 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Gp has 13,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.04% or 491,482 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meeder Asset holds 2,013 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 89,947 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Savant Capital Lc owns 5,433 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 38,115 shares to 875,236 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.55B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

