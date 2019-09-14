Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc; Clorox Co (CLX) Position Lifted by Ls Investment Advisors Llc

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 26,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 24,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 30,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 658,946 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.32M, up from 628,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76 million shares traded or 97.68% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 28/05/2018 – PUTIN MAY NAME AGENCY OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES HEAD ADVISOR:RBC; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ESURE GROUP PLC ESUR.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 275P FROM 250P; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS NAFTA CAUSING FIRMS TO HOLD OFF ON INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF AG BEIG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 85 FROM EUR 84; 09/05/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 105 FROM SFR 101; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 85,052 shares to 122,928 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,404 shares to 160,751 shares, valued at $22.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.