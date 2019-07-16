Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding Has Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc; Harvest Capital Management Has Lifted Its Csx Com (CSX) Holding by $355,200 as Share Value Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 6.35M shares traded or 66.60% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 181,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.29 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 547,526 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – RBC COMMENTS AFTER REVIEWING LEGAL COMPLAINT; 20/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS CORP SPB.TO : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 28/03/2018 – RBC MAY HELP POT FIRMS ‘UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES’: MCGREGOR; 21/03/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-119; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Capital Markets Net Flat at C$665M

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 206,317 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 107,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,602 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

