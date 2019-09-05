Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Guardian Capital LP Boosted Its Holding by $8.05 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 107,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 5.02 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.83M, up from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 712,811 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IN CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH GOVERNMENTS OVER NAFTA, HOPEFUL OF GOOD OUTCOME; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – RBC I&TS NAMES SOMASKANDAN AS HEAD OF CLIENT OPS IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – RBC Sees Business Lending Surge as Mortgage Growth Plateaus; 16/04/2018 – OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG POST.Vl : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IT’S `STILL EARLY’ FOR IMPACT OF B20 MORTGAGE RULE; 06/04/2018 – RBC WON’T ADVISE CLIENTS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY `ANYTIME SOON’: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil prices: RBC’s Helima Croft

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 28,694 shares to 279,335 shares, valued at $26.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 625,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,889 shares to 95,707 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

