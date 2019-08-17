Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake by $486,222; Robotti Robert Holding In Grubhub (GRUB) Was Upped

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38M, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 772,957 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 13/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: RBC Romps Again at Wirehouses’ Expense; 11/05/2018 – VLADISLAV SURKOV MAY LEAVE HIS POST OF PUTIN’S AIDE: RBC; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 10/05/2018 – ARITZIA INC ATZ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$18; 14/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares to 13,598 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,667 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell 33% Of Your Portfolio – A Step-By-Step Method – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Stock Be on Your TFSA Buy List Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Ways Investors Can Prepare for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub M&A Speculation May Have Merit – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against GrubHub Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will DoorDash’s Pain Generate Big Gains for Grubhub? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GrubHub Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Postmates plans to deliver September IPO – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 12, 2019.