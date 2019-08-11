Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38 million, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE BOOK; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 07/03/2018 – HUNTING PLC HTG.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 680P; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $69; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL TO BANK POT COMPANIES

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 171.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 110,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 9,828 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Co accumulated 39,098 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Co holds 200 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 124,592 shares. Stifel Financial holds 56,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 68,668 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs stated it has 2,084 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,972 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 17,447 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 113,011 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 230,140 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,650 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).