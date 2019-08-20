Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding by $486,222; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shares Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38 million, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 692,719 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/04/2018 – RUSSIA IS SAID TO HAVE MONITORED MAGOMEDOVS FOR 6 MONTHS: RBC; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 06/04/2018 – RBC MEDIA EVENT ENDS IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – RBC WON’T BE ‘ROBUSTLY ACTIVE’ HELPING POT STARTUPS NEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – BNN: Alberta households most vulnerable to higher rates: RBC; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 16/04/2018 – OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG POST.Vl : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RBC’s Cassidy Says Banks Are the Place to Be (Video); 10/04/2018 – Financial Post: Cracks are starting to show in Canadians’ credit quality, RBC warns

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 194.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 50,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 76,883 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 26,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 3.15 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend

