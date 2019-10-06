Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Gradient Investments Has Increased Stake; Zevin Asset Management Has Upped Its Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 3.01M shares traded or 41.83% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 5,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 21,091 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 15,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 891,147 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Adds Tapestry, Exits Occidental: 13F; 06/04/2018 – PETROFAC LTD PFC.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 500P; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S TOM PORCELLI CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. ‘ABSOLUTELY FUNDAMENTAL’ TO SUSTAINING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S PORCELLI: REAL RISK IS THAT FED HIKES MORE NOT LESS

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,585 shares to 41,236 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp by 21,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,506 shares, and cut its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 16,644 shares to 743,340 shares, valued at $25.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).