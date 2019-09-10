Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS) Investors: Societe Generale Keeps “Hold” Rating; VALEO SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (VLEEF) Shorts Decreased By 20.42%

Societe Generale maintained their “Hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS) in analysts note made public on Tuesday morning.

VALEO SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLEEF) had a decrease of 20.42% in short interest. VLEEF’s SI was 1.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.42% from 1.81 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 7205 days are for VALEO SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLEEF)’s short sellers to cover VLEEF’s short positions. It closed at $31.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It has a 7.71 P/E ratio. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interfaces between the driver, the vehicle, and the surrounding environment.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of 23.69 billion GBP. The firm operates through UK Personal & Business Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, Capital Resolution, Williams & Glyn, and Central Items & Other divisions. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. It offers deposit products, including current accounts and savings accounts; personal lending products comprising secured products, personal loans, and credit cards; and commercial lending products, such as business lending, invoice financing, and asset-backed lending products.

Among 8 analysts covering Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC has GBX 489 highest and GBX 201 lowest target. GBX 248.25’s average target is 24.06% above currents GBX 200.11 stock price. Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Numis Securities. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 285 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. UBS maintained The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) rating on Thursday, August 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 265 target. The stock of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 489 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan maintained the shares of RBS in report on Friday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 110.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RBS’s profit will be $24.86M for 238.23 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.