Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS) Had Its PT Decreased by 3.77% at UBS to GBX 255.00; Shorts at Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Raised By 58.53%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) had an increase of 58.53% in short interest. MLNT’s SI was 2.83 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 58.53% from 1.78 million shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 1 days are for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s short sellers to cover MLNT’s short positions. The SI to Melinta Therapeutics Inc’s float is 39.82%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 452,100 shares traded. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) has declined 84.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNT News: 07/05/2018 – MELINTA:PAYMENT FOR ANTIBIOTICS DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $29.4M; 31/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Demonstrates Breadth of Commercial and Clinical Programs with 20 Presentations at ASM Microbe 2018; 09/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 13 Days; 13/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Cancels Presentation at The Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference Due to Inclement Weather; 13/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Cancels Presentation at The Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference Due to lnclement Weather; 29/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 Melinta Therapeutics Partner, Menarini Group, Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Delafloxacin in Europe; 11/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Launches New Antibiotic Stewardship Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance; 13/03/2018 – MLNT Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

In a research note published by UBS on 13 September, Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS) had its target price downgraded to GBX 255.00. The firm presently has Buy rating on the stock.

Analysts await The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RBS’s profit will be $25.65 million for 244.58 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s (LON:RBS) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of 25.10 billion GBP. The firm operates through UK Personal & Business Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, Capital Resolution, Williams & Glyn, and Central Items & Other divisions. It has a 9.01 P/E ratio. It offers deposit products, including current accounts and savings accounts; personal lending products comprising secured products, personal loans, and credit cards; and commercial lending products, such as business lending, invoice financing, and asset-backed lending products.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC has GBX 489 highest and GBX 201 lowest target. GBX 242.29’s average target is 17.93% above currents GBX 205.45 stock price. Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC had 37 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 489 target. The stock of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 15 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 23. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight”. The stock of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs maintained The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) rating on Thursday, May 23. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 370 target. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”.

The stock increased 3.82% or GBX 7.55 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 205.45. About 3.64M shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland CFO Ewen Stevenson Resigns; 10/05/2018 – RBS TO SET UP APPEAL PROCESS TO CONSIDER CONSEQUENTIAL LOSSES FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY BANK’S TURNAROUND UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland: Search for CFO Successor to Begin Immediately; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – MOU FACILITATES CHANGES TO MAIN SCHEME TO ALIGN EMPLOYING ENTITY STRUCTURE WITH REQUIREMENTS OF UK RING-FENCING LEGISLATION; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – UNDER SCHEME FROM JAN 1, 2020, FURTHER PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTIONS OF UP TO £1.5 BLN IN AGGREGATE LINKED TO MAKING OF FUTURE DISTRIBUTIONS TO RBS SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland’s chief financial officer resigns; 18/03/2018 – RBS CHAIRMAN HOWARD DAVIES COMMENTS IN SKY INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – THIS REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 28.5% TO THE ALAWWAL BANK SHARE PRICE AS OF 14 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for whole business; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN RELATION TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB)