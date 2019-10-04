Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Shorts at RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (RCDTF) Lowered By 10.8%

In a a research note issued on Friday morning, equity research analysts at BidaskScore’s equities research division downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)‘s stock rating to a Sell.

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had a decrease of 10.8% in short interest. RCDTF’s SI was 275,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.8% from 309,300 shares previously. It closed at $34.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. The firm offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related areas, immunosuppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, medical devices, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.07 billion. The firm operates through UK Personal & Business Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, Capital Resolution, Williams & Glyn, and Central Items & Other divisions. It has a 28.98 P/E ratio. It offers deposit products, including current accounts and savings accounts; personal lending products comprising secured products, personal loans, and credit cards; and commercial lending products, such as business lending, invoice financing, and asset-backed lending products.

