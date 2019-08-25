Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Upped Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $24.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Increased Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $2.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 182,323 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.99 million shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 10,321 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 4,318 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.32 million are held by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 6,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5.83 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 22,537 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 5,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd stated it has 0.11% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Sarbit Advisory Svcs reported 303,013 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 118,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,553 shares.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 28,745 shares. Ledyard State Bank stated it has 3,661 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru reported 0.94% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Intact Invest Mngmt holds 31,300 shares. 11,860 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 121,107 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,938 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 112,378 shares. Pictet North America Advsr reported 9,400 shares. Whittier Tru holds 5,862 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Beacon Financial Grp invested 0.78% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,890 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 1,837 shares or 0.17% of the stock. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, New England & Mngmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).